Coronavirus cases continue to increase

LeFlore County had seven new coronavirus cases in the latest report Sunday by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Poteau and Talihina both had three new cases and Spiro had one.

The county has had 137 cases with 58 active and 78 recoveries.

Currently Talihina has 15 active cases, Poteau 10, Spiro eight, Wister five, Heavener three, Panama two, Arkoma, Cameron, Howe and Pocola each have one.

