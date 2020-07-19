Coronavirus cases continue to grow

An additional two coronavirus cases were reported in LeFlore County Saturday.

This gives the county 43 active cases, 42 recoveries and one death.

Poteau has 14 active cases, Spiro seven, Heavener four, Panama and Pocola three, Talihina, Whitesboro and Wister two, Arkoma, Bokoshe, Howe and Muse each have one. Clayton is listed as having one in LeFlore County.

