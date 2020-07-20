Commissioners’ agenda 7-20-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek south of Highway 31.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/new business and/or pay estimates for Conser Road projects.
- Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
- Tables from previous meeting: Discuss and possibly award bid for courthouse roof repair.
- Discuss and possibly approve updated requisitioning receiving officer list for all LeFlore County fire departments.
- Discuss and possibly approve receiving and requisitioning officers letter for Hogeye Fire Department.
- Discuss and possibly approve SEFA adjustments for fiscal years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019.
- Discuss and possibly approve blanket REAP applications for fiscal year 2020-2021 Keddo REAP grants.
- Public comments.
- Adjourn.
