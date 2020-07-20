Commissioners’ agenda 7-20-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek south of Highway 31.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Old/new business and/or pay estimates for Conser Road projects.
  13. Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
  14. Tables from previous meeting: Discuss and possibly award bid for courthouse roof repair.
  15. Discuss and possibly approve updated requisitioning receiving officer list for all LeFlore County fire departments.
  16. Discuss and possibly approve receiving and requisitioning officers letter for Hogeye Fire Department.
  17. Discuss and possibly approve SEFA adjustments for fiscal years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019.
  18. Discuss and possibly approve blanket REAP applications for fiscal year 2020-2021 Keddo REAP grants.
  19. Public comments.
  20. Adjourn.
