Commissioners’ agenda 7-13-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS.D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL WORK PLAN AS SUBMITTED BY USDA RE: AGREEMENTS BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND USDA-APHIS WILDLIFE SERVICES FOR WILDLIFE CONTROL.

(15.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE LEFLORE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER TRUST AUTHORITY ACCO WORKERS COMPENSATION INSURANCE QUOTE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021.

(16.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE 2021 FISCAL YEAR CONTRACT BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA OFFICE OF JUVENILE AFFAIRS.

(17.) TABLED FROM PREVIOUS MEETING: DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY AWARD COURTHOUSE ROOF REPAIR BID.

(19.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(20.) ADJOURN.