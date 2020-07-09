CCC to hold night golf tournament

Home 2020 July CCC to hold night golf tournament

POTEAU – Choctaw Country Club is having a night golf tournament July 18 with tee-off at 9 p.m.

Cost is $25 which includes the entry fee and one LED golf ball. Cart is not included.

Call (918) 647-4388 to reserve space and cart by July 17.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

