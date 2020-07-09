CCC to hold night golf tournament

POTEAU – Choctaw Country Club is having a night golf tournament July 18 with tee-off at 9 p.m.

Cost is $25 which includes the entry fee and one LED golf ball. Cart is not included.

Call (918) 647-4388 to reserve space and cart by July 17.

