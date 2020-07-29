CCC to hold junior tournament

POTEAU – The Choctaw Country Club Junior Golf Tournament is Monday.

There will be three divisions for boys and girls, 8 and under, 9-11 and 12-14. All players will play nine holes with play starting at 9 a.m.

Entry fee is $10 per player. All players must be pre-registered by Sunday at 6 p.m. by calling the Pro Shop at (918) 647-3488.

