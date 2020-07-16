CASC releases fall reopening plan

POTEAU – The Executive Cabinet of Carl Albert State College has released the college’s reopening plan for fall.

“This is the most unprecedented, challenging season our leadership has ever walked through,” said President Jay Falkner.  “A lot of hours and research went into formulating a plan that will ensure our students, and their parents, feel safe returning to campus, and also ensuring that we as an institution are doing our part to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

CASC will reopen to the public Monday. The campus reopening plan includes returning to regular operations for campus housing, food services, and academic delivery, with modifications.

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

