CASC releases fall reopening plan

POTEAU – The Executive Cabinet of Carl Albert State College has released the college’s reopening plan for fall.

“This is the most unprecedented, challenging season our leadership has ever walked through,” said President Jay Falkner. “A lot of hours and research went into formulating a plan that will ensure our students, and their parents, feel safe returning to campus, and also ensuring that we as an institution are doing our part to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

CASC will reopen to the public Monday. The campus reopening plan includes returning to regular operations for campus housing, food services, and academic delivery, with modifications.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.