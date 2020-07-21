Calendar of events for 7-21-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Tuesday
Funeral service for Gillan Dean Robinson
Funeral service for Murlene Sanders
Memorial services for Leonard Greene
LeFlore County Hospital Authority
OK Kids state baseball tournament Heavener Rangers vs. Elk City 2 p.m. at Sallisaw
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
