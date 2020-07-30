Calendar of events 7-30-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Thursday

Heavener High School enrollment for freshmen 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin

Panama scrimmage festival

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59

