Calendar of events 7-23-2020

The Ledger/LCJ’s calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin

OK Kids state baseball tournament: 12U Heavener Rangers 2 p.m. at Sallisaw; T-ball Panama Generals vs. Blanchard Ballers 2 p.m. at Muskogee; Coach pitch Panama Drillers vs. Fletcher Wildcats 5 p.m. at Weatherford

LeFlore County Bass Club Thursday night jackpot tournament at Wards Landing on Wister Lake

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59

LeFlore County Republicans meet 6:30 p.m. at Western Sizzlin

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.