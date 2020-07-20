Boy attacked by pit bull

A 12-year-old boy was transported by life flight after he was attacked by a pit bull while walking down West H Street in Heavener Saturday.

He was bitten in multiple places. As the boy walked down the street, the dog ran out of the house and attacked him.

He was taken from the landing zone at Blues Park at 10:15 a.m. This was the eighth time this year the landing zone has been used for transport.

