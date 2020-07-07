Bokoshe has new case of coronavirus

Home 2020 July Bokoshe has new case of coronavirus

Information supplied by the Oklahoma Department of Health

One new case of coronavirus was reported in Cameron Monday, according to information supplied by the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

That gives the county eight active cases. There are three in Smithville, two in Spiro, along with one in Bokoshe and Pocola.

LeFlore County has had 36 cases.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Coronavirus update 6-6-2020
Oklahoma City loses NCAA softball WCWS
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-24-2020
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-20-2020
Health officials report 88 new COVID-19 cases
US states begin easing lockdowns
Read More
WHO warns 1st wave of pandemic not over
Pressures grow to ease virus lockdowns

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar