Bokoshe has new case of coronavirus

One new case of coronavirus was reported in Cameron Monday, according to information supplied by the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

That gives the county eight active cases. There are three in Smithville, two in Spiro, along with one in Bokoshe and Pocola.

LeFlore County has had 36 cases.

