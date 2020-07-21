Banks, energy companies lead stocks higher

By ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday despite a late stumble that nearly wiped out the market’s gains for the day. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, after having been up as much as 0.8% earlier. Banks and energy companies led the gains, outweighing losses in technology stocks, which pulled the Nasdaq index lower. The latest gains followed strength overseas as investors welcomed news that European leaders have agreed on a budget and coronavirus relief fund worth more than $2 trillion. Coca-Cola and Philip Morris International rose after the companies reported earnings in the latest quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts.

