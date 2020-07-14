Area students graduate from Rogers State

CLAREMORE – Rogers State University has announced 466 students earned degrees during the university’s virtual commencement ceremony held online in May due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The following are LeFlore County graduates listed by degree type and hometown:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE

Bokoshe: Bethany L. Tackett, Bachelor’s Degree

Pocola: Daniel A. Underwood, Bachelor’s Degree

Wister: Tomi Caudell, Bachelor’s Degree

