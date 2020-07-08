Area fishing report for 7-8-2020

Blue River: July 6. Elevation normal, water 76 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and punch bait along channels. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, small lures and worms around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: July 3. Elevation below normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 3. Elevation normal, water 84 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Blue and flathead catfish good on goldfish, live bait, live shad and shad below the dam, along rocks, shallows and dam. Spotted bass good on bill baits, crickets and small lures around docks, main lake, shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on grasshoppers, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures along flats, main lake and sandbars. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 3. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits, Power Bait and small lures along creek channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 3. Elevation normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits along flats, points and rocks. White and spotted bass good on lipless baits and topwater lures along the dam, flats and riprap. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 3. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along channels, main lake and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 3. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, grasshoppers, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, minnows, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and tailwaters. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on jigs, minnows, small lures and worms along rocks, minnows, shorelines, weed beds and in coves. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: July 4. Elevation normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: July 6. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits, rogues and tube jigs around brush structure, points, standing timber and ledges. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels, flats and sandbars. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: July 3. Elevation below normal, water 82 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, points, shorelines and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, hotdogs, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points, standing timber and tailwater. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

