Area fishing report for 7-30-2020

Blue River: July 28. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure and rocks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, and punch bait around channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.

Broken Bow: July 23. Elevation below average, water 89. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure and standing timber. White crappie fair on brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 24. Elevation normal, water 84 and murky but clearing. Striped bass excellent on live bait, live shad, and top water below and around the dam. Flathead and blue catfish good on live bait, worms, and noodling around coves, points, rocks, and shallows.White bass good on buzz baits, jigs, small lures, and spoons around coves, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 24. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastics, Powerbait, and tube jigs around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 24. Elevation normal, water 85. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig, jerk bait, plastics, and top water around brush structure, points, and riprap. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and stinkbait around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 24. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and top water around coves and river channel. Black crappie fair on jigs around brush structure, creek channels, and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, and shrimp below the dam and around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 24. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, coves, docks, points, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, shorelines, and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair on crickets, goldfish, grass hoppers, grubs, jigs, minnows, and small lures, below the dam, and around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: July 25. Elevation below average, water 87. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. White crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Wister: July 24. Elevation below average, water cloudy and 85 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. White and black crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Tenkiller: July 27. Elevation above average, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around channels and flats. Black and white crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

