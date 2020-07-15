Area fishing report for 7-15-2020

Blue River: July 14. Elevation normal, water 76 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: July 10. Elevation below normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 10. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around docks and shallows. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, minnows and small lures in coves, main lake and along shorelines. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 10. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, PowerBait and small lures along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 10. Elevation normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 10. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures in coves. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish good on hotdogs and stinkbait in the river channel and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 10. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on goldfish and jigs around brush structure, in coves, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: July 9. Elevation normal, water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shad and sunfish along creek channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, flats and standing timber. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: July 10. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and coves. Blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, hotdogs, shad and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.