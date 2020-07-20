Annual summer tradition continues Aug. 7-8

An annual tradition is also just around the corner.

The Heavener Rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 7-8 at 8 p.m. The rodeo will have nine standard events including bull riding, bareback, ranch, and saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling and cowgirls breakaway roping.

There will be added money in each event. This is an open rodeo and is co-sanctioned by the CRRA, ACRA, and ARA. Contestants can call (479) 216-1619 Aug. 2-3 from 6 to 10 p.m. to enter the events. The stock contractor is Wing Rodeo Company from Bogota, Texas.

Events for young competitors include junior barrel racing for ages 16 and under, pee wee barrel racing for ages 9 and under, and mutton bustin’ for age 9 and under. These will have a nightly pay out and a trophy buckle will go to the two-night average winner. Pre-registration for mutton busters starts at 6:30 pm with the contest to begin at 7 p.m. before each night’s performance.

The young spectators will also have a chance to compete in the kids’ dollar drop for ages 6 and under and the calf scramble for ages 7 to 12.

The rodeo parade will take place Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. Line up for the parade will be at the Heavener High School parking lot at 3:30 pm. All groups, organizations, churches, candidates and individuals are invited to participate. People are urged to join with a float, trailer, bicycle, ATV, horse or on foot. There is a patriotic theme and will be awards for best horse and rider, best decorated bike/four wheeler, and best float/group. Also, each person that participates in the parade will receive a ticket for one free admission to the rodeo Saturday night. The public is encouraged to come out and watch the parade.

There will be grilled burgers and cold drinks available in the concession stands on the north and south sides of the arena. Limited vendor space is also available. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children age 5-12, children under age 5 is free. For more information or questions contact Crystal Pilkington at (918) 775-1443 or Eric Pope at (918) 649-7002.

