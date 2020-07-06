Agendas for Poteau city meetings 7-6-2020

POTEAU – The Poteau Industrial Authority, Public Works Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Monday at 7 p.m. in Poteau’s City Hall, 111 Peters Street in Poteau.

The full agendas can be seen HERE.

Poteau Council hires new auditors

