Agenda Heavener School Board 7-13-2020

Home 2020 July Agenda Heavener School Board 7-13-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street in Heavener.

The Ledger will live stream the meeting on its Facebook page.

Here is the agenda: Heavener School Board agenda

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Heavener, News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Heavener School Board agenda 2-10-2020
Agenda for Heavener School Board meeting 11-26-18
Agenda for Heavener School Board
Agenda for Heavener School Board
Agenda for Heavener School Board
Agenda for Heavener School Board meeting
Agenda for Heavener School Board
Agenda for Heavener School Board

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar