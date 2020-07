Agenda for county commissioners 7-6-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS. D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) MEET WITH A.D.A. MEG NICHOLSON FOR DISCUSSION WITH POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING APPLICATION FOR (CRF) C.A.R.E.S ACT GRANT.

(15.) DISCUSS WITH POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION TO DETERMINE TANK OWNERSHIP.

(16.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE TREASURER’S MONTHLY REPORT OF OFFICERS FOR JUNE, 2020.

(17.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION DECLARING HOWE FIRE DEPARTMENT SCBAs AS SURPLUS COUNTY INVENTORY ALLOWING PROPERTY TO BE SOLD OR TRADED.

(18.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION TO DETERMINE MAXIMUM MONTHLY HIGHWAY EXPENDITURES FOR JULY, 2020.

(19.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE PUBLIC NOTICE TO HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING CLOSING ALL OR A PORTION OF MCDONALD ROAD AS IT RUNS THROUGH SECTIONS 21 & 28, TOWNSHIP 9 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST.

(20.) OPEN AND POSSIBLY AWARD BID REGARDING REPAIRS TO A PORTION OF THE COURTHOUSE ROOF.

(21.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(22.) ADJOURN.