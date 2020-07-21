Agency cites ‘technical glitch’ for drop in cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A technical glitch with the state’s COVID-19 data entry is resulting in artificially low numbers of confirmed positive coronavirus tests, Oklahoma health officials reported Monday.

The Oklahoma State Health Department reported 168 new confirmed cases on Monday and 209 on Sunday, which are well below the recent average in reported new cases and “do not reflect real-time data,” the agency said in a statement.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.