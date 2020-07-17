AG reaches jurisdiction agreement with tribes

Home 2020 July AG reaches jurisdiction agreement with tribes

In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter speaks during a news conference at his office in Oklahoma City, Okla. Hunter announced Thursday, July 16, 2020, that his office and five major Native American tribes in Oklahoma have reached an agreement on civil and criminal jurisdiction after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Under the agreement, the state would have criminal jurisdiction over non-Native American offenders throughout the treaty territories, with some exceptions, while the tribes would have jurisdiction over offenders who are tribal citizens. (Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general and five major Native American tribes in Oklahoma on Thursday announced an agreement on proposed federal legislation regarding civil and criminal jurisdiction following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Republican Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the deal with leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole nations after the high court ruled last week that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an Indian reservation.

