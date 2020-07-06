Active cases in county drop to seven

No new coronavirus cases were reported in LeFlore County Sunday, according to the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

That leaves the county with seven active cases. Smithville has three active cases, Spiro has two, while Bokoshe and Pocola each have one.

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

