Active cases in county drop to seven

No new coronavirus cases were reported in LeFlore County Sunday, according to the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

That leaves the county with seven active cases. Smithville has three active cases, Spiro has two, while Bokoshe and Pocola each have one.

