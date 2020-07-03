3 county schools receive COVID-19 grants

OKLAHOMA CITYGov. Kevin Stitt and State Supt. of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister awarded Incentive Grants totaling $16 million to 150 Oklahoma school districts to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on student learning and ensure students are able to access learning opportunities in the new school year.

Three LeFlore County schools received grants. Arkoma and Wister received $50,000 each while Heavener was awarded a grant of $100,000.

