23 active coronavirus cases in county

There are 23 active coronavirus cases in LeFlore County, according to information provided by the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

Seven of the cases are in Spiro, Pocola and Poteau each have four, Heavener has three, Muse with two, Talihina, Smithville and Whitesboro each have one.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.