23 active coronavirus cases in county

There are 23 active coronavirus cases in LeFlore County, according to information provided by the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

Seven of the cases are in Spiro, Pocola and Poteau each have four, Heavener has three, Muse with two, Talihina, Smithville and Whitesboro each have one.

