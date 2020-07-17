2020 Poteau BalloonFest postponed

POTEAU – The 2020 Poteau BalloonFest is the latest big event to be postponed due to the coronavirus.

The annual event, scheduled for Oct. 16-17, will be pushed back to Oct. 15-16, 2021.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have to cancel one of the area’s largest, most unique festivals,” said Poteau Chamber CEO Karen Wages. “I first hand know the economic impact the event has on all of those we do business with to produce the event each year.

“It takes a village to produce an event and the entire village will feel the impact of this year’s loss of revenue with events canceling and business in general from the COVID-19 shut down.”

