12 new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

Home 2020 July 12 new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

LeFlore County had 12 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Heavener and Poteau both had four new cases while Bokoshe, Pocola, Talihina and Wister all had one new case. Talihina currently has 18 active cases, Poteau 17, Spiro eight, Pocola and Wister six, Heavener three, while Arkoma, Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe and Panama two.

Overall, LeFlore County has had 189 cases, 121 recoveries and 68 active cases.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Coronavirus report 5-10-2020
Read More
Oklahoma coronavirus update 5-16-2020
Stitt hopeful but deaths up 15
Governors feel heat to reopen
Coronavirus cases surpass 4,900 in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 79
New virus hot spots sprout
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-8-2020

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar