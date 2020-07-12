12 new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

LeFlore County had 12 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Heavener and Poteau both had four new cases while Bokoshe, Pocola, Talihina and Wister all had one new case. Talihina currently has 18 active cases, Poteau 17, Spiro eight, Pocola and Wister six, Heavener three, while Arkoma, Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe and Panama two.

Overall, LeFlore County has had 189 cases, 121 recoveries and 68 active cases.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.