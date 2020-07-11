11 new coronavirus cases reported

There were 11 new cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday, giving LeFlore County 49 active cases and 100 positive cases overall.

There have also been 50 recoveries and one death from a man in Pushmataha County with a LeFlore County address.

New cases were reported in Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Poteau, Spiro, Talihina and Wister.

Currently, there are 15 active cases in Poteau, six in Wister, Panama and Spiro with five, Heavener with four, two in Howe and Pocola, with one in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Cameron, Muse, Shady Point and Clayton, which is actually in Pushmataha County.

