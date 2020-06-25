World stocks mostly slide on new cases

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares and U.S. futures mostly slipped Thursday as investors focused on surging new coronavirus cases in the U.S. that are dimming hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround from the pandemic downturn.

Dow futures were down 0.4% and those for the S&P 500 were off 0.3%, pointing to losses on the open on Wall Street. After broad losses in Asia, markets were somewhat more stable in Europe. London’s FTSE gave up 0.1% to 6,120, while Germany’s DAX rose 0.4% to 12,142. The CAC 40 in Paris picked up 05% to 4,894.

