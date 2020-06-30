West defeats Kiger in primary

Rick West moved a step closer to regaining the state representative seat in District 3 by defeating incumbent Lundy Kiger in the primary election Tuesday.

West garnered 1,852 (53.9) to Kiger with 1,580 (46.0). West moves on to face Democrat Mike Sullivan in the November general election. West became the first Republican representative to win the seat four years ago. Kiger won it two years ago after West chose not to run.

There will be a runoff for the LeFlore County Sheriff between Rodney Derryberry and current acting Sheriff Donnie Edwards. Derryberry collected 2,031 votes (44.7) compared to 1,427 (31.7) for Edwards. Former Heavener resident Dwayne Frizzell was third with 1,062 (23.5).

Cody Covey is the new county commissioner for district 2 by defeating Paul LaRosa and Tracy Lovell. Covey collected 1,109 votes (53.3) while LaRosa finished with 667 (32.0) and Lovell had 303 (14.5).

There were two school board elections in LeFlore County. In Heavener, incumbent Danny Yandell was re-elected over Randy Steelman. Yandell collected 354 votes while Steelman garnered 300.

In LeFlore, Toby Voque won the election over Renee Johnson, 139-130.

