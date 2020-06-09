Two new coronavirus cases in county

LeFlore County now has 16 coronavirus cases with new reports of one patient in Cameron and one in Spiro. There are the two active cases, 13 recoveries and one death.

There have been six cases in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, with one in Heavener and Shady Point in addition to the cases in Cameron and Shady Point.

No new deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health on Monday.

That leaves a total of 348 deaths in the state.

New cases were 55, increasing the number to 7,205. Recoveries were 33, upping the number to 6,014.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL