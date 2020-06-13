Tulsa virus spike linked to indoor events

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A spike in coronavirus cases in the Tulsa area is linked to indoor events and people who attend such gatherings should take health precautions, Oklahoma health officials warned Friday.

The Tulsa Health Department’s warning comes eight days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally at the city’s BOK Center, which has a listed seating capacity of over 19,000.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL