Tulsa virus spike linked to indoor events

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A spike in coronavirus cases in the Tulsa area is linked to indoor events and people who attend such gatherings should take health precautions, Oklahoma health officials warned Friday.

The Tulsa Health Department’s warning comes eight days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally at the city’s BOK Center, which has a listed seating capacity of over 19,000.

