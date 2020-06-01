Tornado count slows during May

By GARY, McMANUS

OCS Mesonet

Cool weather dominated a good part of May, and possibly robbed Mother Nature of the heat needed for her most exotic springtime menu item; tornadoes.

There was still the normal offering of large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding, but the twister count was below average. The National Weather Service indicated a preliminary total of 13 tornadoes for the month, well below the 1950-2019 average of 24.4, and a relatively minuscule tally compared to last May’s all-time Oklahoma monthly record of 105. The 2020 preliminary total of 33 also falls below the January-May average of 41.

The statewide average precipitation total was 5.04 inches according to the Oklahoma Mesonet, 0.22 inches above normal and the 50th wettest May since records began in 1895. It was an all too familiar rainfall pattern for Oklahoma, with roughly the southeastern half of the state receiving an abundance of moisture while the northwestern half suffered deficits.

