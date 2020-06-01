Thomas wins tournament at Choctaw CC

POTEAU – Matt Thomas shot a 59 to win the one-man scramble tournament Saturday at Choctaw Country Club.

He finished one stroke ahead of Jason May in the championship flight. Justun Coyle was third with a 61.

Jonathon Burgess won first flight with a 67, winning a playoff with Brandon Minks, who also finished with a 67. Benito Ramirez was third with a 68.

In the second flight, Kyle Wilson won first in a playoff with Cornell Reece as both shot a 71. Eddie Freeman was third with a 72.

Tony Barney won the third flight with a 76, defeating Hunter Guillary in a playoff. Kelly Holton finished third with a 77.

There were 46 players in the tournament. Choctaw Country Club’s next tournament is June 13, a two-person scramble/shamble with teams playing a scramble format the first nine holes and then playing a shambles format the final nine.

In the shambles, both teammates tee off and they pick the best tee shot and play their own ball individually from that point open.

The tournament is open to everybody. There will be live music from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring RearVue Mirror.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.