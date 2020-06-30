This date in history June 30

By The Associated Press
Today is Tuesday, June 30, the 182nd day of 2020. There are 184 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On June 30, 1971, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers.
