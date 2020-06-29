This date in history June 29

By The Associated Press
Today is Monday, June 29, the 181st day of 2020. There are 185 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On June 29, 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”
