This date in history June 29

Home 2020 June This date in history June 29

By The Associated Press

Today is Monday, June 29, the 181st day of 2020. There are 185 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 29, 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

This date in history for June 1
This date in history June 21
Read More
This date in history June 28
This date in history 6-7-2020
Read More
This date in history June 24
This date in history May 22
Read More
This date in history for June 6
This date in history for May 31

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar