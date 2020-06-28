This date in history June 28

By The Associated Press
Today is Sunday, June 28, the 180th day of 2020. There are 186 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History:
On June 28, 1919, the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) was signed in France, ending the First World War.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE.Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.