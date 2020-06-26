This date in history June 26

This undated file photo shows the Douglas C-54 aircraft which was flown by Gail S. Halvorsen during the Berlin Airlift. Lt. Halvorsen earned the nickname of “The Candyman” after he dropped presents of chewing gum to the children of the city. Germany marked the 60th anniversary of the start of the Berlin Airlift on Thursday, June 26, 2008, celebrating an unprecedented undertaking that likely saved the city from falling to the Soviets and helped mend German-American wounds from World War II. (AP Photo/File)

Today is Friday, June 26, the 178th day of 2020. There are 188 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 26, 1948, the Berlin Airlift began in earnest after the Soviet Union cut off land and water routes to the isolated western sector of Berlin.

