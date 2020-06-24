This date in history June 24

The space shuttle Challenger is shown landing at Edwards Air Force Base in Calif., June 24, 1983. (AP Photo)

Today is Wednesday, June 24, the 176th day of 2020. There are 190 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.

