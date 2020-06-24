This date in history June 24

Today is Wednesday, June 24, the 176th day of 2020. There are 190 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.

