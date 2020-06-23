This date in history June 23

By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, June 23, the 175th day of 2020. There are 191 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 23, 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)

