This date in history June 16

Home 2020 June This date in history June 16

President Jimmy Carter with others upon arrival in Panama on June 16, 1978 to sign the Panama Canal Treaty. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, June 16, the 168th day of 2020. There are 198 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 16, 1996, Russian voters went to the polls in their first independent presidential election; the result was a runoff between President Boris Yeltsin (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Zyuganov (geh-NAH’dee zyoo-GAH’-nawf).

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

This date in history for May 31
This date in history 6-6-2020
This date in history for May 14
This date in history for May 15
This date in history 6-7-2020
This date in history for May 16
This date in history for June 1
Read More
This date in history for June 5

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar