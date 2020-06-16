This date in history June 16

By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, June 16, the 168th day of 2020. There are 198 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 16, 1996, Russian voters went to the polls in their first independent presidential election; the result was a runoff between President Boris Yeltsin (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Zyuganov (geh-NAH’dee zyoo-GAH’-nawf).

