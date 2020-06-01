This date in history for June 1

By The Associated Press

Today is Monday, June 1, the 153rd day of 2020. There are 213 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On June 1, 1939, Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium in the first U.S. televised heavyweight prizefight.

