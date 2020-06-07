This date in history 6-7-2020

Home 2020 June This date in history 6-7-2020

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, June 7, the 159th day of 2020. There are 207 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected] 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

This date in history for June 1
This date in history May 28
This date in history June 4
This date in history for May 20
Read More
This date in history for June 5
This date in history May 24
This date in history for May 31
This date in history May 22

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar