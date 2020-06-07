This date in history 6-7-2020

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, June 7, the 159th day of 2020. There are 207 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL