Teen girl lifeflighted after hit by train

A teenaged girl was taken by Lifeflight to a hospital after she was hit by a Kansas City Southern train car Saturday.

Her injuries are non-life threatening. Her ankle was hit by the train as she reportedly tried to cross the train between cars. A boy with her did cross over between the cars.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.