Talihina to host candidate speeches

TALIHINA – The Talihina Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center will host a candidate speaking June 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Talihina Grade School gym parking lot.

If it is raining, the event will be moved into the gym.

Everybody will have a chance to visit with the candidates from the area. Everybody is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

There will be a pancake supper, auction and drawings for $200 in food.

Candidates who have agreed to come include Randy Coleman, Jimmy Westbrook, Jerry Donathan, Warren Hamilton, Jim Grego, Shannon Rowell, Dwayne Frizzell, John Ford, Roy Duggan and Adman Woodruff.

To donate an auction item or if a candidate would like to speak should call (918) 567-3434 or email [email protected].

