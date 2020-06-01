Steelman running for school board

I am Randy Steelman, a candidate for Heavener School Board. I am a lifelong resident with strong ties to Heavener Schools.

I graduated from Heavener High School in 1973. After a time in the Army, then working for a power line inspection service for 21 years, I finished my Bachelor of Science in Education at Northeastern State University in 1999. I was employed by Heavener Schools in 1999 and retired in 2017 after 18 years as a teacher and bus driver. My wife also taught at Heavener for 18 years and our children graduated from Heavener High School.

I have attended the majority of Heavener School Board meetings for the past 18 years. As a teacher and tax payer I have the best interest of the school and students at heart and also have an interest in the business and financial dealings of the school.

I opposed the recent bond issue because I felt it was too excessive. I will support bond issues as I have in the past, if they are designed to benefit all students and families. I believe it is important that our school be mindful of economic issues of the community when planning projects.

I am running for this position because I can offer a different prospective to the board as a former teacher and bus driver. If elected I will always listen to the ideas and concerns of the students, parents, faculty and tax payers of Heavener School District.

I have no hidden agenda. I am not running to get anyone hired or fired. I have nothing against the current board member; in fact I like and respect him. I simply feel I have something more to offer the school district. I would be glad to discuss my position on any issue with anyone interested.

I would appreciate your support in the June 30 election.

The Ledger runs political announcements as a free service to our readers. All announcements are limited to 500 words and subject to editing.

