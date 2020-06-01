Steelman running for school board

I am Randy Steelman, a candidate for Heavener School Board. I am a lifelong resident with strong ties to Heavener Schools.
I graduated from Heavener High School in 1973. After a time in the Army, then working for a power line inspection service for 21 years, I finished my Bachelor of Science in Education at Northeastern State University in 1999. I was employed by Heavener Schools in 1999 and retired in 2017 after 18 years as a teacher and bus driver. My wife also taught at Heavener for 18 years and our children graduated from Heavener High School.
I have attended the majority of Heavener School Board meetings for the past 18 years. As a teacher and tax payer I have the best interest of the school and students at heart and also have an interest in the business and financial dealings of the school.
I opposed the recent bond issue because I felt it was too excessive. I will support bond issues as I have in the past, if they are designed to benefit all students and families. I believe it is important that our school be mindful of economic issues of the community when planning projects.
I am running for this position because I can offer a different prospective to the board as a former teacher and bus driver. If elected I will always listen to the ideas and concerns of the students, parents, faculty and tax payers of Heavener School District.
I have no hidden agenda. I am not running to get anyone hired or fired. I have nothing against the current board member; in fact I like and respect him. I simply feel I have something more to offer the school district. I would be glad to discuss my position on any issue with anyone interested.
I would appreciate your support in the June 30 election.
The Ledger runs political announcements as a free service to our readers. All announcements are limited to 500 words and subject to editing.
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.