Spiro Mounds to reopen Wednesday

SPIRO — Due to the continued difficulties of COVID-19 and the need to protect visitors and staff, Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center has been closed to the public since mid-March. The site will reopen to the public, with restrictions Wednesday.

Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To promote social distancing, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the center at any time, although more are permitted on the trails while keeping six-foot distancing.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL