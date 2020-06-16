Southeastern offers $1,500 tuition waiver

DURANT – Southeastern Oklahoma State University is always looking for new opportunities to make higher education more affordable to students.

The University recently announced the establishment of the “Stronger Storm Scholarship’’ that will provide a $1,500 tuition waiver beginning this fall to all first-time, full-time (12 hours) freshmen who are Oklahoma residents.

