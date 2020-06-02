Shockley scholarship established at CASC

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College has announced the establishment of the Jeff Shockley Memorial Leadership Scholarship at CASC.

This scholarship was made possible by Matt Webb and the Webb family to honor the leadership legacy of the late Jeff Shockley, former Poteau mayor and real estate agent. Shockley passed away May 16.

Shockley graduated from Poteau High School and attended CASC. He was elected in April 1999 as mayor in Poteau after serving six years as a Councilman. During his tenure as mayor, he was involved locally, regionally, statewide and internationally by serving on numerous boards and committees. Shockley was also the driving force in establishing the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Patrick Lynch Public Library among other projects in Poteau.

